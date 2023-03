Demers recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 16 minutes Friday against Wisconsin.

Demers did all of his scoring from beyond the arc and saw a slight uptick in playing time after being held scoreless in his previous two matchups. He's looked strong from deep when given the chance, as he's now 20-for-38 over 15 regular-season appearances.