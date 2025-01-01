The center position is one of the most important on the court and on a fantasy roster. It is those players who are usually some of the steadiest producers thanks to their work on the glass and high-percentage buckets in the paint. Many of the NBA's current top players dominate the role, such as Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Victor Wembanyama, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Domantas Sabonis. However, for the sake of this article, we will look beyond those names and discuss 15 centers that are standing out in their own right this season.

Alperen Sengun made it clear last season that he is capable of being one of the most productive centers in the league. He shows uncanny similarities to Nikola Jokic in the way he scores and racks up the assists while also handling his job on the glass. Sengun's scoring has taken a slight step back compared to 2023-24, but he is averaging career highs of 10.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and one block per game.

Nikola Vucevic has averaged at least 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the past six seasons and is on track to do it again. However, the veteran has taken his game to new heights in his 14th season by shooting career-bests of 56.8 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from long range.

Ivica Zubac is a player who likely slipped through the cracks in a lot of drafts this season but was surely snapped up off waivers after the first couple of weeks of action. The nine-year vet has spent the majority of his career quietly doing his job while overshadowed by star teammates, but with the departure of Paul George in the offseason and the absence of Kawhi Leonard, he is making the most of the opportunity to take on a bigger role in the offense. Zubac is averaging career highs of 15.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has had the misfortune of playing with a shorthanded squad for much of the last few seasons. The struggle continues, as the Grizzlies have hardly had one game at full strength this year. Nonetheless, he is working on his second consecutive campaign with an average of more than 22 points per game, and he is on pace to average over six rebounds for the second time in his career.

Bam Adebayo averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game in 2022-23 and a career-high 10.4 rebounds last season. He has taken a slight step back this year, with 16.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. His numbers reflect the difficulty that the Heat are facing this season, as they have only managed to string together more than two consecutive wins once. Despite this, Adebayo remains one of the most reliable contributors at the position and has 17 double-doubles and one triple-double in 30 appearances.

Jarrett Allen is not having the best statistical season of his career, but he continues to put up respectable numbers with 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, one steal, and 0.9 blocks per game. His efforts must be acknowledged for the fact that he is playing a critical role in the Cavaliers' brilliant start to the season, as they hold a league-best record of 29-4.

Myles Turner does not immediately jump out as one of the league's top centers when considering his modest 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season, but when you add his two blocks per game (third-most in the league), it is clear that he is worthy of the recognition. After shooting better than 50 percent from the field for three straight seasons, Turner is shooting 48.7 percent this year, but he is also attempting a career-high 4.9 3-pointers per game and hitting a career-high 39.2 percent from deep.

Rudy Gobert seems to be beyond his peak years, but he continues to get the job done on the glass, averaging over 10 rebounds per game for a 10th consecutive season and shooting better than 60 percent from the field for a ninth straight season. His shot blocking has also taken a step back, as he is averaging under two blocks per game for just the third time in his 12-year career.

Isaiah Hartenstein is on the rise as one of the most formidable big men in the league, as he is shining in his debut campaign with the Thunder. Despite being sidelined for almost the first month of action, he is off to a great start, averaging career highs of 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds (fifth-most in the league), 3.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Walker Kessler caught the league's attention with his shot-blocking ability over the last couple of seasons. However, the third-year big man is proving he can do it all by averaging career highs of 10.4 points, 11 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game this season. He is also on pace to shoot over 70 percent from the field for the second time in his career.

Jalen Duren has not been able to establish consistent production this season but continues to show flashes of great potential while averaging 9.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. His play may be slightly disappointing for managers who expected more out of the third-year big man, but he still has plenty of time to unravel his full potential. Duren has already turned in season highs of 17 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks.

Deandre Ayton has been slowed by injuries over the last few seasons. Despite putting up respectable numbers, there seems to be lingering a sense that he has not been able to deliver the impact needed to take his teams to the next level. Nonetheless, when you step back and look at the big picture, he is among the league's best producers at the position, averaging 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and one block per game over his career. He is averaging 14.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and one block this season as he quietly chips away for his struggling squad.

Mark Williams has been significantly hindered by injury trouble through his young career but has shown signs of dominance when healthy. He missed the first month of action this year but is playing well since his return, averaging 12 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and one steal in 18.2 minutes per game over 10 appearances. He is also coming off his best game of the season, with 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks in the Hornets' last outing.

Yves Missi began the season on the bench but has taken full advantage of the opportunity to shine in a starting role as a result of injuries throughout the Pelicans' lineup. The rookie center is averaging 9.7 points, nine rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks over 26 starts on the campaign.

Goga Bitadze is shining in his opportunity to step up for his shorthanded squad and is averaging career highs of 9.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.7 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game during his sixth NBA season. He also has seven double-doubles in the last nine games and looks to only be scraping the surface of his upward potential.