Riller (ankle) tallied six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime win over the Blue Coats.

Riller returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the previous game with an ankle injury. He was one of three Texas players to post a negative point differential at minus-seven.