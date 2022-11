Malinowski had 13 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over Birmingham.

Malinowski started the season with Lakeland and played just one game for them before landing with Austin, and he only needed two games to make an impact off the bench. That said, he's expected to remain as a bench option for the time being in an Austin team that has been very consistent with their starting unit on a regular basis.