Morant is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to low back soreness.

Morant missed eight games in November due to a hip injury and has also experienced back and knee problems in recent weeks, so this shouldn't come as a surprise. His absence would be a huge blow for the Grizzlies, however, as the star floor general has averaged 23.8 points, 7.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game over his last five appearances. If Morant can't go Thursday, expect Scotty Pippen to take his place in the lineup.