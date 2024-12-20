LaRavia provided 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 144-93 win over Golden State.

The third-year forward tied his season scoring high as one of six different Grizzlies to score at least 13 points in the rout, and his four made three were a new season high for him. LaRavia had gone four straight games without scoring in double digits coming into Thursday however, and over the prior eight contest he'd shot just 28.6 percent (4-for-14) from long range. LaRavia is capable of heating up, but his current role on the second unit won't give him many opportunities to build some momentum.