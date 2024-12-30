Konchar ended Sunday's 130-106 loss to the Thunder with four points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes.

Konchar made his first start of the season Sunday and made a huge impact on the glass by grabbing 15 rebounds. He didn't do much as a scorer, but fantasy managers in category-based leagues should be happy with his all-around contributions. The Grizzlies are a bit thin in terms of frontcourt depth, so don't rule out the possibility of Konchar seeing an uptick in minutes in the upcoming games.