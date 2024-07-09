Edey tallied 14 points (7-12 FG), 15 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 34 minutes in Monday's 97-95 overtime loss to the Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Edey dominated the glass in an exciting matchup with Walker Kessler, a two-year professional of the NBA. Edey did turn his ankle in the beginning of the third quarter, but he returned to the game shortly after. The big man grabbed boards with ease, and put up four blocks as he patrolled the paint. The 22-year-old also set tough screens, showing a skill that the Grizzlies will look to pair with Ja Morant's explosiveness on the ball. Edey was dominant at Purdue, and in his last season there he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists in 39 games.