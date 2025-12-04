The Hawks recalled Houstan from the G League, and he will be available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Including Houstan, Atlanta has just 10 players available for Wednesday's contest. However, the two-way wing appeared in a G League game Wednesday morning and played over 30 minutes. It's uncertain if he'll be anything more than an emergency option, but it's possible he sees the court in two games today.