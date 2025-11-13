Houstan produced six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over eight minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 win over the Kings.

Houstan suited up for just the fifth time this season, continuing to play a limited role off the bench. To this point, he has scored a total of just 14 points, with his appearances typically coming during garbage time. There is no reason to consider him an asset, even in deeper formats.