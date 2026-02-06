Kispert registered 20 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds across 25 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 win over the Jazz.

Despite coming off the bench, Kispert is carving out a solid role for himself since landing in Atlanta. The 26-year-old sharpshooter remains worth keeping an eye on, but he'll likely need to do more outside the scoring department in order to command more attention in fantasy circles. Over his last five appearances, Kispert has averaged 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 25.1 minutes per game.