Hunter finished with 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 win over Cleveland.

Hunter led the Hawks in scoring despite coming off the bench for a sixth straight appearance. Wednesday marked his best scoring performance of the 2024-25 campaign and his third time reaching the 20-point threshold this month. Hunter has proven that he can catch fire from beyond the arc at times, draining three or more triples in three of eight games so far this year.