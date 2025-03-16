Hunter will enter the starting five in Sunday's game against the Magic.
The 27-year-old forward will receive the starting nod due to Evan Mobley (foot) being sidelined. Hunter has made three starts since being dealt to the Cavaliers on Feb. 6, during which he has averaged 16.7 points and 4.3 rebounds across 26.3 minutes per contest.
