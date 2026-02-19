Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (eye) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Hunter is battling a left eye injury that cost him the final three games before the All-Star break and will keep him sidelined coming out of the pause. It's unclear how close he is to returning, but his absence will likely mean more opportunities for Nique Clifford and Daeqwon Plowden. Hunter's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Spurs.
