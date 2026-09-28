Kings general manager Scott Perry said Monday that Hunter is healthy ahead of training camp, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Hunter appeared in only two regular-season games for Sacramento following his midseason arrival before undergoing season-ending surgery in February to repair a retinal detachment in his left eye. His return to full health clears the way for Hunter to participate in camp and compete for a significant role on the wing in his first full season with the Kings.