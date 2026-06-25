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Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Role uncertain going forward

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hunter (eye) has a major competitor for usage after the Kings took Darius Acuff in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Fantasy managers weren't quite able to get a clear idea about Hunter's role after his move to Sacramento, as the forward made just two appearances for the Kings before undergoing season-ending eye surgery. While Acuff is expected to play a big role and see plenty of ball-handling duties right away, Hunter could still move up the depth chart and benefit from a usage perspective if DeMar DeRozan (hamstring) winds up going elsewhere in 2026-27.

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