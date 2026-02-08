Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Out through All-Star Break
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (eye) will be reevaluated in about 10 days, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Hunter has been diagnosed with iritis after being hit in the eye during Friday's game against the Clippers, putting him out until after the All-Star Game. Daeqwon Plowden and Nique Clifford are candidates for increased minutes with Hunter sidelined.
