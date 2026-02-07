Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (eye) will not play Saturday against the Cavaliers.
Hunter picked up a left eye injury Friday against the Clippers and was unable to return to the contest. With Hunter sidelined, that could result in more minutes for Daeqwon Plowden on the wings.
