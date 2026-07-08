Hawks' Devon Higgs: Drops 22 points in SL win

Higgs had 22 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 96-82 Salt Lake City Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

With the Hawks resting several players in their Salt Lake City Summer League finale, Higgs got the starting nod and made the most of the opportunity. The 26-year-old shooting guard turned in an extremely efficient performance, leading all players with 22 points. He was also Atlanta's only player to record multiple blocks.