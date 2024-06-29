The Hawks have exercised the $2.23 million team option for Mathews on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Mathews had a solid season in his first full year with the Hawks. The 27-year-old averaged 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 15.0 minutes in 66 regular-season games. This included an uptick in playing time for the sharpshooter post All-Star break, during which he averaged 6.9 points in 18.5 minutes. Mathews also shot a career-high 44.0 percent from three last season, earning him more recognition as a valuable role player.