Johnson contributed 29 points (12-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 win over the Pelicans.

Johnson has taken things off to a new level this season and is showing improvement on both ends of the court after his career-best season in 2023-24. The star forward has entrenched himself as one of the Hawks' primary scoring threats, even ahead of Trae Young at times, and the numbers back him up. Johnson has scored over 20 points in three of his last four games and is averaging 23.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in that four-game stretch.