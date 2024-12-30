Johnson produced 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and six steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 136-107 win over the Raptors.

Despite grabbing just four rebounds, Johnson was a highly active presence on the defensive end Sunday, recording six steals to match his career high that he set a year ago. The disruptive Johnson has logged at least one steal or one block in each of his last eight contests, and he's averaging a strong 20.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 threes over this period. Giveaways have been an issue in nine-category fantasy leagues for the 23-year-old forward, who is averaging a career-high 3.0 turnovers during his fourth season, but the versatile Johnson has proven in 2024-25 that he can stuff the stat sheet for the Hawks on any given night.