Johnson had 17 points (8-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and six steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Pistons.

Johnson had a rough shooting performance, but fantasy managers will gladly look past the efficiency issues given how he filled the stat sheet. He finished just one rebound away from recording his third straight double-double, and the six steals tied a season-high mark for him. Johnson is averaging 15.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game in four outings this month.