Wallace provided six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 123-93 loss to the Celtics.

Wallace saw the bulk of his production come in fourth-quarter garbage time during the blowout loss. Undrafted in 2021, the rookie out of UTSA is on a two-way deal with the Hawks and is getting some extra burn as the team deals with injuries. Despite the situation in which he racked up Monday's numbers, his active defense was encouraging and may be worth noting as Trae Young (ribs) left the game. If Young misses any time, Wallace could be in line for even more action.