Wallace ended with 15 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 15 assists and five steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 victory over the Magic.

Wallace was phenomenal in the regular season finale, recording the first triple-double of his young career. Playing behind Trae Young has limited Wallace's opportunities this season, although he has flashed enough upside to convince the coaching staff he has a future in Atlanta. Should the Hawks advance beyond the Play-In tournament, it is unlikely Wallace will see much, if any, court time.