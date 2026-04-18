Wallace is not in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Knicks in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wallace served mostly in a bench role for the 2025-26 season, but he did start in Atlanta's regular-season finale against Miami this past Sunday, when he played 32 minutes and finished with eight points, six assists and four rebounds in a 143-117 loss. Wallace will be available off the bench for Saturday's contest, though minutes may be hard to come by for the second-year pro, given how rotations tend to tighten for the postseason.