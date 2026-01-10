Wallace closed Friday's 110-87 victory over the Nuggets with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one steal over 17 minutes.

Wallace scored double digits for just the fifth time this season, taking advantage of some additional playing time. Both CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert were unavailable, while Zaccharie Risacher (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) were late scratches, allowing Wallace to step into a larger role. While this was a positive performance, his role will likely regress again, perhaps as soon as Sunday against the Warriors.