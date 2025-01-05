Young produced 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 131-105 loss to the Clippers.

the Hawks looked a little lost without Jalen Johnson's (shoulder) regular contributions, but Young did what he could do keep the team afloat. The blowout loss highlighted Atlanta's reliance on Johnson to keep the offensive engine humming, Although Young was effective in moving the ball to other playmakers and drilled four three-pointers, his shot volume needs to be much higher for the Hawks to succeed.