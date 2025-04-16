Young was ejected from Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Magic during the fourth quarter after being assessed two technical fouls, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Young was seemingly hit in the mouth on the offensive end but didn't get the call, per Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He later kicked the ball on the other end of the floor before being ejected from Tuesday's contest. The star point guard will finish the game with 28 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes.