Young provided 16 points (4-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 98-94 win over Chicago.

Young struggled inside the arc but compensated by connecting on four three-pointers and recording three steals, helping Washington secure its second consecutive win. His scoring has been inconsistent recently, as he has failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last four games since recording a season-high 37 points against Detroit on Nov. 12. Young remains a high-usage offensive option, but his fantasy ceiling depends on both his scoring and playmaking. He's averaging 15.6 points, 7.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game since the beginning of November.