Young ended with 11 points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 103-99 win over the Raptors.

Young endured his third straight game with fewer than 15 points, and it's becoming increasingly clear that performances like the 37-point outburst he had against the Pistons on Nov. 12 will be outliers, not a sign of what's to come for the veteran floor general. Young remains Washington's primary playmaker, as his eight assists helped compensate for the poor shooting, but sharing offensive responsibilities with Anthony Davis and the team's developing young players means he doesn't need to carry the scoring burden every night. He's averaging 15.6 points and 8.1 assists per game since November, although he's shooting just 33.3 percent from deep in that stretch.