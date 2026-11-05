Young registered 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to the Hawks.

Young delivered a respectable offensive performance against his former team, shooting 50 percent from the field while contributing six assists. However, he committed four turnovers and couldn't prevent Washington from suffering a 15-point defeat. The veteran point guard continues to serve as a primary offensive facilitator for the Wizards, providing a reliable source of points and assists for fantasy managers.