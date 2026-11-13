Young finished Thursday's 144-140 double-overtime loss to the Pistons with 37 points (8-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 17-17 FT), 14 assists and two rebounds across 45 minutes.

Young struggled from two-point range, but he was productive from downtown and didn't miss a shot at the charity stripe, finishing with a team- and season-high scoring total. The star floor general also dished out a game- and season-best 14 assists, securing his fifth double-double of the campaign. The 28-year-old has reached the 20-point mark in three of his last five outings and has knocked down at least three triples in four of them.