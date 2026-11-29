Young finished with 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Saturday's 116-91 loss to Orlando.

Young had double-digit assists in each of his previous two games entering the meeting with Orlando. He wasn't as productive in that area Saturday, though he tied his season high of four made three-point shots. The 28-year-old is now averaging 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 34.5 minutes per outing in 20 regular-season games.