Young registered 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 141-111 loss to Denver.

Young delivered a much more efficient outing than his 9-for-25 shooting performance during Friday's win over the Lakers, though he struggled from three-point range once again. The star point guard has shot only 25.0 percent from beyond the arc in his last five games, and he is shooting a career-low 31.0 percent from deep through 24 regular-season appearances. However, Young did total his 17th double-double of the season Sunday, and he has been spectacular moving the rock while averaging a career-high 12.2 assists per game.