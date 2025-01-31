Young put up 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, one rebound and one steal during 32 minutes in Thursday's 137-115 loss to the Cavaliers.

Young is now tied for eighth in the league with 28 double-doubles on the season, and is the only guard in the top ten. Despite impressing as a playmaker, he posted dreadful shooting numbers in the loss, and is now managing to average just 40.0 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from behind the arc this season. He's been particularly bad from downtown of late, shooting 24 percent from deep in his last five games. Luckily for his fantasy managers, he continues to make up for his lack of efficiency with plenty of volume. He'll look to get back on track Saturday against the Pacers.