Krejci (adductor) is set to be re-evaluated in approximately one week, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Krejci has made progress during his rehabilitation after sustaining a right adductor strain Oct. 28. While the 24-year-old is set to be re-evaluated soon, there is a chance he misses a few more weeks, according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network. Krejci has appeared in four regular-season outings this season, during which he has averaged 4.5 points and 1.3 rebounds across 14.0 minutes per game.