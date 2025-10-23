Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Cleared to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Risacher (right ankle sprain) is available to return to Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Risacher went back to the locker room after a collision with Jakob Poeltl, but the 2024 No. 1 pick returned to the bench shortly after and is now cleared to return. The injury is being called a right ankle sprain.
More News
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Heads to locker room•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Scores team-high 24 points•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Will play vs. Houston•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Unavailable Monday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Scores 16 points Saturday•
-
Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher: Gets starting nod Monday•