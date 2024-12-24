Burks finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 110-95 win over the Nets.

Miami were without Jimmy Butler (illness) for a second straight game, while Terry Rozier sat out with a knee issue. Burks doesn't offer much upside when the Heat are at full strength, but he produced when his name was called upon Monday. Despite a very limited workload this season, Burks is playing quite well with a 47.4 percent mark from beyond the arc.