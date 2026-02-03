Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks with left hamstring tightness.
Wiggins was a very late addition to the injury report, which is usually not a great sign in fantasy hoops. The Heat are already very shorthanded Tuesday, and if Wiggins can't go, the Heat could give Kel'el Ware another extended look alongside Bam Adebayo.
