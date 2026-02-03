default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wiggins is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks with left hamstring tightness.

Wiggins was a very late addition to the injury report, which is usually not a great sign in fantasy hoops. The Heat are already very shorthanded Tuesday, and if Wiggins can't go, the Heat could give Kel'el Ware another extended look alongside Bam Adebayo.

More News