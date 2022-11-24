Martin totaled 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 victory over the Wizards.

Martin fell one rebound shy of his first double-double this year, but he stuffed the stat sheet and had his shot locked in from the start. The Nevada product attempted a season-high nine shots from beyond the arc and rewarded his team by drilling four of them. Martin has scored in double figures in five of his last six games.