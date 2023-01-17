Martin ended with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Hawks.

The 27-year-old forward had missed the prior five games due to a quadriceps strain, but Martin's workload and production were within his usual range in his return. He's missed nine of the Heat's last 16 games as a result of multiple injuries, but even when he's 100 percent, Martin needs Miami's bigger-name players to be sidelined to have significant fantasy upside.