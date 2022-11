Vincent was downgraded to questionable for Friday's tilt with the Wizards due to left knee effusion, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent's addition to the injury report is certainly concerning for the Heat considering Jimmy Butler (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle) and Duncan Robinson (hand) have already been ruled out for the contest. If Vincent were to miss, Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Caleb Martin would be in line for as many minutes as they could handle.