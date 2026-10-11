Schieffelin totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 23 minutes during Saturday's 125-124 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Schieffelin caught fire Saturday, missing only one shot while finishing as one of seven Heat players to score in double figures. The 24-year-old forward was also second on the team in rebounds. He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat in September after joining the team for Summer League play. If Schieffelin doesn't make the regular-season roster, he's likely to report to Miami's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.