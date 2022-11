Cain contributed six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 win over the Wizards.

Cain didn't put up any kind of eye-popping production, but he did contribute across the board and continues to see a sizable workload off the bench given Miami's expansive injury report. He should continue to receive opportunities until Duncan Robinson (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder) and Jimmy Butler (knee) return to health.