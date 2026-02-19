site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Keshad Johnson: Questionable for Friday
Johnson is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks with left calf soreness.
Johnson is typically not a rotation player for Miami, so his status won't make a big impact in fantasy hoops.
