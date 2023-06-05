Strus chipped in 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 win over Denver in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

After going a dreadful 0-for-9 beyond the arc in Game 1, Strus' stroke caught fire in the second game of the series. Strus joined Duncan Robinson as part of a scoring barrage that erased Denver's huge advantage heading into the final stanza. Caleb Martin had stolen a bit of Strus' thunder throughout the playoffs, but with Martin a step slower in Game 2 due to a non-COVID illness, Strus played 29 minutes and picked up the slack. Strus was the hero of the play-in bracket with eight threes in the win over the Bulls, and he can be dangerous if his shot is dialed in.