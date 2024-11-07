Jovic recorded four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in five minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 loss to the Suns.

Jovic was part of the starting unit Wednesday, a status he's held in all seven appearances this season. However, he logged a season low in minutes and didn't retake the floor after being subbed out with 6:44 left in the first quarter. While it isn't abnormal for Jovic to handle fewer minutes than a typical starter -- he averaged just 21.5 minutes per game before the loss to Phoenix -- Wednesday's game marked a new low for the third-year forward. His unstable role makes him difficult to trust in most fantasy formats, and his minutes should be watched closely by fantasy managers moving forward.