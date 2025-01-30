Rozier racked up 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 loss to Cleveland.

The veteran guard led the bench in scoring while tying Tyler Herro with a team-high 22 points. Moreover, Rozier was efficient while securing his fourth 20-plus-point outing of the 2024-25 campaign. The 30-year-old has run with the second unit in each of the Heat's last four outings, during which he has averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.8 minutes per contest.