Rozier totaled nine points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Rozier drew the start for Tyler Herro who missed this game with a groin injury. His fantasy managers could be losing patience, as he's had a brutal January. In his last 11 games, Rozier has been outside the top-200 in nine-category formats with averages of 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 three-pointers on 42.1 percent shooting from the field.